Raye recently teamed up with Hans Zimmer for a special new collaboration titled “Mother Nature.” Written for the David Attenborough-presented show, Planet Earth III, the two focus on just how important keeping nature on Earth protected is.

The song is featured in a trailer for the upcoming series, as it soundtracks breathtaking images of animals. “Good morning,” Raye sings, as an ape opens its eyes. It also features backing vocals from Bastille’s Dan Smith.

“I am a Planet Earth stan, I’ve watched religiously for years, so having this opportunity open for me doesn’t even feel real,” Raye shared in a statement. “David Attenborough and Hans Zimmer are two of my heroes, to be able to compose a song with Hans is BEYOND a wildest dream, and then to hear Sir David narrate over and in between my voice actually brings tears to my eyes. To be able to contribute in my small way to this massively important and equally beautiful documentary series is an honour and a moment I will always cherish.”

“Creating scores for any of the BBC’s Natural History series is always an honor for me as there are no more epic stories than those occurring naturally every day in our own planet’s ecosystem,” Zimmer added. “For Planet Earth III it’s a further privilege to bring the incredible world class talents of Bastille and RAYE to create both a wonderful soundscape for the series and the beautiful, poignant track, ‘Mother Nature.'”

Check out Raye and Zimmer’s “Mother Nature” above.