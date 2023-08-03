Here Are The Hard Summer Festival Set Times For 2023

HARD is preparing to bring the sold-out HARD Summer Music Festival 2023 to Los Angeles this Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6. The diverse lineup was revealed in March, headlined by Kaskade and Skrillex and bolstered by 21 Savage and Kid Cudi as special guests.

All of the acts have received their slots on the weekend’s schedule across five stages, as shared by HARD this week: Hard Stage, Harder Stage, Green Stage, Purple Stage, and Pink Stage. On Saturday, Fat Joe will handle the Harder Stage from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. local time before Kaskade (B2B John Summit) headlines the Hard Stage from 9:30 to 11 p.m. local time, and 21 Savage performs on the Purple Stage from 10:15 p.m. to 11 p.m. local time.

Come Sunday, the Hard Stage will welcome the likes of Black Coffee (7:30-9 p.m.) and Skrillex (B2B Four Tet) from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Ludacris is scheduled on the Harder Stage from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m., and Cudi will punctuate the event with a set on the Purple Stage from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The inaugural HARD Summer was held in 2008, and this year’s installment marks a return home to LA after 10 years away. The official website provides more information about what to expect from its LA Memorial Coliseum, Exposition Park, and BMO Stadium locations.

See the full lineup, festival map, and schedule of set times below.

Skrillex is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.