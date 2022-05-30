Big L is officially able to be remembered in more ways than one as 140th and Lenox Avenue in Harlem has now been renamed “Lamont ‘Big L’ Coleman Way.” The renaming ceremony took place on Saturday (May 28) near where the rapper was shot and killed in 1999. Several people attended, decorating their cars and loudly cheering during the unveiling of the sign located on the corner of the street.

“It took a whole lot of effort and support to get to this great point but as a collective we made it happen,” stated the team behind the upcoming Big L documentary titled Street Struck. “The biggest thank you’s go out to the Dope 500 plus people who signed and passed the petition around so we could get this street renamed.”

Big L got his start alongside The Children Of The Corn group, which also featured fellow Harlem wordsmiths Mase, Cam’ron, Herb McGruff, and Bloodshed. Big L is known for his debut LP Lifestylz Ov Da Poor & Dangerous featuring tracks such as “Put It On,” “MVP,” “Street Struck,” and “Let Em Have It L.” He was shot and killed at the age of 24.

Check out the unveiling of the new street sign in Harlem above.