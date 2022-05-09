Big L Will Have A Street Named After Him In Harlem

Though Big L’s career was unfortunately cut short when he was fatally shot in 1999, just four years after releasing his debut album, he has been heralded for decades. The recognition will continue in a big way as the late rapper is set to have a street named after him in Harlem, his hometown.

Big L’s official Instagram page announced this past weekend, with a flyer, that 140th and Lenox Avenue will be renamed “Lamont ‘Big L’ Coleman Way” and an official ceremony will occur at noon on May 28. The caption was full of gratitude, thanking the 500 people who signed the petition to make this happen.

“It took a whole lot of effort and Support to get to this great point but as an collective we made it happen, The Biggest Thank you’s go out to the Dope 500 plus people who signed and passed the petition around so we could get this street renamed,” the caption read. “There are entirely tooo many good people that gave this their Support, so with all my Heart I personally want to say THANK YOU!!!!”

Big L got his start alongside The Children Of The Corn group, which also featured fellow Harlem wordsmiths Mase, Cam’ron, Herb McGruff and Bloodshed. Big L is known for his debut LP Lifestylz Ov Da Poor & Dangerous featuring tracks such as “Put It On,” “MVP,” “Street Struck,” and “Let Em Have It L.” He was shot and killed at the age of 24.