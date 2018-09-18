Is there anything Harry Styles can’t do? The 24-year-old singer sold out arenas on a solo headlining tour, starred in an Academy Award-nominated film, and is executive producing a TV sitcom for CBS this fall — and now he’s the face of Gucci’s latest men’s tailoring campaign.

The campaign, teased by Gucci this morning on social media, features Styles modeling designs from Alessandro Michele’s 2019 Gucci Cruise line. The photos were taken earlier this summer outside of Italy’s Villa Lante, a 16th-century Renaissance garden. Styles poses with a petting zoo’s worth of baby farm animals. Between this and the news of Ariana Grande’s recently adopted Piggy Smallz, it’s a huge day for baby pigs.

Styles has done some modeling for Gucci before — earlier this year, he starred in another tailoring campaign, and Styles wore custom Gucci onstage at many of his tour dates. But neither of those campaigns had as many baby animals as this one does, and this accomplishment is especially worth celebrating.

Styles recently finished touring his debut album, and is hiding away, presumably working on his second for Columbia Records. Gucci will release the full campaign this November, but until then, we can just zoom in on these pictures a few hundred times.