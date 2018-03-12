Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Harry Styles’ first album away from One Direction, last year’s self-titled record, had a greater classic rock influence than anybody probably expected it would. That said, it looks like he may be keeping his solo career One Direction-like in at least one respect.

The group put out albums very often, one per year between 2011 and 2015. It wouldn’t be surprising, then, to see Styles, used to this sort of schedule, put out his next solo album at some point this year to quickly follow up his 2017 effort. It looks like this might actually be happening, since at a show in Basel, Switzerland over the weekend, Styles decided to perform two brand new songs live.