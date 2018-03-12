Harry Styles May Have Teased A New Album By Performing Two New Songs Live

#Medicine
03.12.18 6 hours ago

Harry Styles’ first album away from One Direction, last year’s self-titled record, had a greater classic rock influence than anybody probably expected it would. That said, it looks like he may be keeping his solo career One Direction-like in at least one respect.

The group put out albums very often, one per year between 2011 and 2015. It wouldn’t be surprising, then, to see Styles, used to this sort of schedule, put out his next solo album at some point this year to quickly follow up his 2017 effort. It looks like this might actually be happening, since at a show in Basel, Switzerland over the weekend, Styles decided to perform two brand new songs live.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Medicine
TAGSAnnaHARRY STYLESMedicine

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 11 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP