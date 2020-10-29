Hayley Williams has spent all of 2020 as a solo artist, recording apart from her group Paramore. But even after the release of her album Petals For Armor earlier this year, she’s never said she’d leave the band entirely. That changed on Wednesday. In a message on Twitter, she condemned the band’s other members for their “religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs,” and showed her support for the LGBTQ+ community.

there’s a reason there are only 3 people left in @paramore. surprise, haters, it ain’t cause of me. paramore do not condone religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs which leave our LGBTQ+ friends, fans, & family feeling abandoned and hopeless. — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) October 28, 2020

and ya know, if that doesn’t jive with you, well, feel free to go to where all past members of paramore have gone which is literally anywhere else but paramore. to paramore’s LGBTQ+ family (and @ColormeBrian i am talkin straight to you) you are full of love and you are loved. — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) October 28, 2020

“there’s a reason there are only 3 people left in @paramore. surprise, haters, it ain’t cause of me,” Hayley wrote. “paramore do not condone religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs which leave our LGBTQ+ friends, fans, & family feeling abandoned and hopeless.” She added that those who disagreed with her message can “go to where all past members of paramore have gone.”

“and ya know, if that doesn’t jive with you, well, feel free to go to where all past members of paramore have gone which is literally anywhere else but Paramore,” she wrote. “to paramore’s LGBTQ+ family (and @ColormeBrian i am talkin straight to you) you are full of love and you are loved.”

not josh farro being openly homophobic to cap off 2020 pic.twitter.com/VuQ02ZDGSP — issa phae (@mizphantasm) October 28, 2020

According Billboard, fans are theorizing that the tweets were directed at guitarist Josh Farro, who left the band in 2011, including an alleged Facebook comment from the guitarist that finds him comparing homosexuality to pedophilia.

Hayley Williams is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.