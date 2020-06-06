Many artists have recently used their platform to shine a light on police brutality as it still remains a prominent issue all across the country. Meek Mill shared a track titled “Otherside Of America” to bring attention to the issue, while T.I. and Nasty C used the moment to speak on the death of George Floyd in police custody and systemic racism on their “They Don’t” track. In addition to Meek, T.I., and Nasty C’s efforts, DaBaby updated his “Rockstar” single with an additional verse focused on police brutality.

While all the aforementioned efforts came on their own, Paramore got some help from a fan for a creative way to honor the lives lost to police brutality.

Fight with your bare hands about it now #riots2020 pic.twitter.com/KP4LAJHh0e — Robbie McElligott (@Robbie_Mc8) May 30, 2020

Paramore fan Robbie McElligott shared a remake of the band’s 2007 album Riot!. The original cover features the words “Riot!” and “Paramore” written all over the cover. In honoring the lives lost to police brutality, McElligott remade the cover to depict the names of those lost while maintaining the same font. In addition to the new cover, McElligott cleverly updated some of the song titles on the album, which he revealed in his Twitter post. “That’s What We Get” now reads as “That’s What We Got,” “Misery Business” is now “Misery Witness,” and “For A Pessimist, I’m Pretty Optimistic” is now “For A Realist, I’m Pretty Optimistic.”

Sharing the remade cover to her Twitter thanks to a post by Don’t Bore Us, Hayley Williams shared her thoughts on the new cover saying, “love this” with a black heart. Hayley Williams shared the new cover nearly two weeks after giving fans a laid back cover of SZA’s “Drew Barrymore.”