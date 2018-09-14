Adam Alessi

Indie supergroups are all the rage right now. Big Red Machine and Boygenius shared new music recently, and now a new song marks the formation of a sort of one-off supergroup. Health’s new song, “Mass Grave,” is a collaboration with Soccer Mommy, and it was produced by Purity Ring’s Corin Roddick. The midtempo track is led by Soccer Mommy’s vocals and features ambient synth punctuated by aggressive horn hits for a dark, alternative ride.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Health is aware of the song’s place in music lore, saying, “The annals of music history are filled with a rich tradition of trios. Crosby, Stills, & Nash… Emerson, Lake, and Palmer… Lennon, McCartney, and that other guy… And now Soccer Mommy, the guy from Purity Ring, and Health. We give you ‘Mass Grave.'”

Meanwhile, Soccer Mommy (real name Sophie Allison) was a bit more sincere with her comment on the track, saying, “I really enjoyed getting to work with the guys from Health on this song,” she said. “It’s one of the first features I’ve ever done and I love the finished product. It has a kind of apathetic sadness to it that I was really drawn to.”

Listen to “Mass Grave” above, and read our recent interview with Soccer Mommy here.