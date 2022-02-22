HER Just Announced A New Leg Of Her ‘Back Of My Mind’ Tour

After a successful 2021 tour supporting her debut album Back Of My Mind, HER has announced a second leg of US tour dates. The new leg of the Back Of My Mind tour will kick off in April in Honolulu and take place over the course of 19 dates.
“I’ve been so eager to connect with my fans this year, so it’s great to get back on the road,” HER said in a statement. “Being on stage fuels me as a musician and I can’t wait to feel that energy again!”
2022 is already gearing up to be a big year for HER. The once-faceless siren is nominated for eight Grammys, including Album Of The Year and Best R&B Performance. She will also join the likes of Halle Bailey, Danielle Brooks, and Taraji P. Henson in the movie-musical adaptation of The Color Purple as Squeak.
See the dates for the extended Back Of My Mind tour below.
04/08 — Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell
04/14 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
04/16 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
04/19 — Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
04/21 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
04/24 — New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square
04/26 — Cincinatti, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
04/29 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
05/01 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
05/03 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
05/04 — St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
05/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
06/02 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
06/07 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
06/10 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
06/12 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
06/16 — Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
06/18 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
06/19 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre