HER Just Announced A New Leg Of Her ‘Back Of My Mind’ Tour

After a successful 2021 tour supporting her debut album Back Of My Mind, HER has announced a second leg of US tour dates. The new leg of the Back Of My Mind tour will kick off in April in Honolulu and take place over the course of 19 dates.

“I’ve been so eager to connect with my fans this year, so it’s great to get back on the road,” HER said in a statement. “Being on stage fuels me as a musician and I can’t wait to feel that energy again!”

2022 is already gearing up to be a big year for HER. The once-faceless siren is nominated for eight Grammys, including Album Of The Year and Best R&B Performance. She will also join the likes of Halle Bailey, Danielle Brooks, and Taraji P. Henson in the movie-musical adaptation of The Color Purple as Squeak.

See the dates for the extended Back Of My Mind tour below.

04/08 — Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell

04/14 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

04/16 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

04/19 — Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

04/21 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

04/24 — New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square

04/26 — Cincinatti, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

04/29 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

05/01 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

05/03 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

05/04 — St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

05/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

06/02 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

06/07 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

06/10 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

06/12 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

06/16 — Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

06/18 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

06/19 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre