H.E.R. Announced The Day-To-Day Schedule For Her Lights On Festival

The impressive rise of H.E.R. is only continuing to grow this year, following the release of her excellent Back Of My Mind album, and the second year of her Lights On festival. Started in 2019 but forced to skip a year during 2020 as most events did due to the threat of COVID-19, the female-owned and curated event is the first of its kind.
With an emphasis on R&B, the event showcases not just H.E.R. herself, but a wide variety of other friends and peers. And the whole thing leans decidedly female, another plus in this still completely male-dominated festival lineup. Today, the R&B breakout star announced the day-to-day lineup for September fest, so fans can plan out their own schedules accordingly. Check out the lineup below, with full lists of all the artists involved for each day below that, and keep an eye out for the set times, which are definitely going to be dropping soon.
Saturday, September 18th
EKYKA BADU
TY DOLLA $IGN
KEYSHIA COLE
MASEGO
FOUSHEÉ
BLXST
TIANA MAJOR9
MAETA
SAMARIA
AJANEE
LOREA
BRIANNA CASTRO
Sunday, September 19th
H.E.R. & FRIENDS
BRYSON TILLER
ARI LENNOX
LUCKY DAYE
KIANA LEDÈ
ARIN RAY
TONE STITH
VANJESS
JOYCE WRICE
MARZZ
MUNI LONG
MAXX MOORE