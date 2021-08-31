H.E.R. Announced The Day-To-Day Schedule For Her Lights On Festival

The impressive rise of H.E.R. is only continuing to grow this year, following the release of her excellent Back Of My Mind album, and the second year of her Lights On festival. Started in 2019 but forced to skip a year during 2020 as most events did due to the threat of COVID-19, the female-owned and curated event is the first of its kind.

With an emphasis on R&B, the event showcases not just H.E.R. herself, but a wide variety of other friends and peers. And the whole thing leans decidedly female, another plus in this still completely male-dominated festival lineup. Today, the R&B breakout star announced the day-to-day lineup for September fest, so fans can plan out their own schedules accordingly. Check out the lineup below, with full lists of all the artists involved for each day below that, and keep an eye out for the set times, which are definitely going to be dropping soon.

Saturday, September 18th

EKYKA BADU

TY DOLLA $IGN

KEYSHIA COLE

MASEGO

FOUSHEÉ

BLXST

TIANA MAJOR9

MAETA

SAMARIA

AJANEE

LOREA

BRIANNA CASTRO

Sunday, September 19th

H.E.R. & FRIENDS

BRYSON TILLER

ARI LENNOX

LUCKY DAYE

KIANA LEDÈ

ARIN RAY

TONE STITH

VANJESS

JOYCE WRICE

MARZZ

MUNI LONG

MAXX MOORE