Here Are The Hip And ‘Fancy’ 2015 Grammy Nominees

The 2015 Grammy nominees were announced this morning on CBS by Pharrell Williams and Ed Sheeran. Not all of them, of course, because that would make too much sense. No, for the complete list of artists who make you feel like you’re 100 years old, you’ll have to wait until tonight’s “A Very Grammy Christmas” (guess the Jews are out of luck).
Here’s what we’ve got so far.
Album of the Year
“Morning Phase” by Beck
“Beyoncé” by Beyoncé
“X” by Ed Sheeran
“In the Lonely Hour” by Sam Smith
“Girl” by Pharrell Williams
Record of the Year
Fancy – Iggy Azalea Ft. Charli XCX
Chandelier – Sia
Stay With Me (Darkchild Version) – Sam Smith
Shake It Off – Taylor Swift
All About That Bass – Meghan Trainor
Best Country Album
Riser – Dierks Bentley
The Outsiders – Eric Chruch
12 Stories – Brandy Clark
Platinum – Miranda Lambert
The Way I’m Livin’ – Lee Ann Womack
Best Pop Vocal Album
Ghost Stories – Coldplay
Bangerz – Miley Cyrus
My Everything – Ariana Grande
Prism – Katy Perry
X – Ed Sheeran
In the Lonely Hour – Sam Smith
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Sail Out – Jhene Aiko
Beyonce – Beyonce
X – Chris Brown
Mali Is … – Mali Music
Girl – Pharrell Williams
Best Pop Solo Performance
All of Me – John Legend
Chandelier – Sia
Stay With Me – Sam Smith
Shake It Off – Taylor Swift
Happy – Pharrell Williams
Best Rock Song
Ain’t It Fun – Paramore
Blue Moon – Beck
Fever – The Black Keys
Gimme Something Good – Ryan Adams
Lazaretto – Jack White
Best Country Song
American Kids – Kenny Chesney
Automatic – Miranda Lambert
Give Me Back My Hometown – Eric Church
I’m Not Gonna Miss You – Glen Campbell
Meanwhile, Back at Mamas – Tim McGraw feat. Faith Hill
Best New Artist
Iggy Azalea
Bastille
Brandy Clarke
Haim
Sam Smith
Song of the Year
All About That Bass – Meghan Trainor
Chandelier – Sia
Shake It Off – Taylor Swift
Stay With Me (Darkchild Version) – Sam Smith
Take Me to Church – Hozier
Best Alternative Music Album
This Is All Yours – Alt J
Reflector – Arcade Fire
Melophobia – Cage the Elephant
St. Vincent – St. Vincent
Lazaretto – Jack White
Best Rap Performance
3005 – Childish Gambino
0 to 100 – Drake
Rap God – Eminem
i -Kendrick Lamar
All I Need Is You – LeCrae
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
American Hustle – Various Artists
Frozen – Various Artists
Get On Up: The James Brown Story – James Brown
Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Volume 1 – Various Artists
The Wolf of Wall Street – Various Artists
Best Rap Album
Because the Internet – Childish Gambino
The New Classic – Iggy Azalea
Nobody’s Smiling – Common
Marshall Mathers LP 2 – Eminem
Oxymoron – ScHoolboy Q
Blacc Hollywood – Wiz Khalifa
Best Country Solo Performance
Give Me Back My Hometown – Eric Church
Invisible – Hunter Hayes
Automatic – Miranda Lambert
Something in The Water – Carrie Underwood
Cop Car – Keith Urban
Best Pop Duo/Performance
Fancy – Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX
A Sky Full of Stars – Coldplay
Say Something – A Great Big World with Christina Aguilera
Bang Bang – Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj
Dark Horse – Katy Perry ft. Juicy J
Best Music Video
We Exist – Arcade Fire
Turn Down for What – DJ Snake & Lil’ Jon
Chandelier – Sia
Happy – Pharrell Williams
The Golden Age – Woodkid ft. Max Richter
Best Spoken Word Album
Actors Anonymous – James Franco
A Call to Action – Jimmy Carter
Car Sick: John Waters Hitchhikes Across America – John Waters
Diary of a Mad Diva – Joan Rivers
A Fighting Chance – Elizabeth Warren
We Will Survive: True Stories of Encouragement, Inspiration, and The Power of Song – Gloria Gaynor
Best Dance Recording
Never Say Never – Basement Jaxx
Rather Be – Clean Bandit ft. Jess Glynne
F for You – Disclosure ft. Mary J. Blige
I Got U – Duke Dumont ft. Jax Jones
Faded – Zhu
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Gentle on My Mind – The Band Perry
Meanwhile Back at Mama’s – Tim McGraw ft. Faith Hill
Raise ‘Em Up – Keith Urban ft. Eric Church
Day Drinking – Little Big Town
Something Bad – Miranda Lambert & Carrie Underwood
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration
Blak Majik – Common ft. Jhene Aiko
The Monster – Eminem ft. Rihanna
Tuesday – I Love Makonnen ft. Drake
Studio – ScHoolboy Q ft. BJ the Chicago Kid
Bound 2 – Kanye West & Charlie Wilson
We’ll update throughout the day.
When do they announce the artists who were nominated?
Bangerz by Miley Cyrus might just be the most important and influential song of our generation. #hashtag
With a Z at the end you guys…a real artist.
Everytime I hear that title, I add “…and mash” to the end of it.
I don’t really need to know the rest of the nominees. I am sufficiently disappointed in the Grammys already.
Utterly meaningless. Without Googling it, can anymore remember who won any specific Grammys from, say, 10 years ago? 5? Last year?
Adele and…um…was “Smooth” in the past decade?
Exactly. The Grammys are an exercise in mutual corporate dick-sucking and back-slapping.
@SatanHimself: That’s true of every awards show– Oscars, Grammys, Tonys, whatever. So?
I think Jethro Tull won for Heavy Metal.
Just taking a quick look at these nominees, I have a feeling Sam Smith is going to be this year’s Adele. I think his music is pretty boring, but I admit it’s technically very good.
Pretty surprised to see a couple nominations for Childish Gambino. Nice to see Ryan Adams getting some love too. That’s a really solid album.
Ugh. The Grammy academy should be shot.