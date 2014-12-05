Here Are The Hip And ‘Fancy’ 2015 Grammy Nominees

Getty Image

The 2015 Grammy nominees were announced this morning on CBS by Pharrell Williams and Ed Sheeran. Not all of them, of course, because that would make too much sense. No, for the complete list of artists who make you feel like you’re 100 years old, you’ll have to wait until tonight’s “A Very Grammy Christmas” (guess the Jews are out of luck).

Here’s what we’ve got so far.

Album of the Year “Morning Phase” by Beck

“Beyoncé” by Beyoncé

“X” by Ed Sheeran

“In the Lonely Hour” by Sam Smith

“Girl” by Pharrell Williams Record of the Year Fancy – Iggy Azalea Ft. Charli XCX

Chandelier – Sia

Stay With Me (Darkchild Version) – Sam Smith

Shake It Off – Taylor Swift

All About That Bass – Meghan Trainor Best Country Album Riser – Dierks Bentley

The Outsiders – Eric Chruch

12 Stories – Brandy Clark

Platinum – Miranda Lambert

The Way I’m Livin’ – Lee Ann Womack Best Pop Vocal Album Ghost Stories – Coldplay

Bangerz – Miley Cyrus

My Everything – Ariana Grande

Prism – Katy Perry

X – Ed Sheeran

In the Lonely Hour – Sam Smith Best Urban Contemporary Album Sail Out – Jhene Aiko

Beyonce – Beyonce

X – Chris Brown

Mali Is … – Mali Music

Girl – Pharrell Williams Best Pop Solo Performance All of Me – John Legend

Chandelier – Sia

Stay With Me – Sam Smith

Shake It Off – Taylor Swift

Happy – Pharrell Williams Best Rock Song Ain’t It Fun – Paramore

Blue Moon – Beck

Fever – The Black Keys

Gimme Something Good – Ryan Adams

Lazaretto – Jack White Best Country Song American Kids – Kenny Chesney

Automatic – Miranda Lambert

Give Me Back My Hometown – Eric Church

I’m Not Gonna Miss You – Glen Campbell

Meanwhile, Back at Mamas – Tim McGraw feat. Faith Hill Best New Artist Iggy Azalea

Bastille

Brandy Clarke

Haim

Sam Smith Song of the Year All About That Bass – Meghan Trainor

Chandelier – Sia

Shake It Off – Taylor Swift

Stay With Me (Darkchild Version) – Sam Smith

Take Me to Church – Hozier Best Alternative Music Album This Is All Yours – Alt J

Reflector – Arcade Fire

Melophobia – Cage the Elephant

St. Vincent – St. Vincent

Lazaretto – Jack White Best Rap Performance 3005 – Childish Gambino

0 to 100 – Drake

Rap God – Eminem

i -Kendrick Lamar

All I Need Is You – LeCrae Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media American Hustle – Various Artists

Frozen – Various Artists

Get On Up: The James Brown Story – James Brown

Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Volume 1 – Various Artists

The Wolf of Wall Street – Various Artists Best Rap Album Because the Internet – Childish Gambino

The New Classic – Iggy Azalea

Nobody’s Smiling – Common

Marshall Mathers LP 2 – Eminem

Oxymoron – ScHoolboy Q

Blacc Hollywood – Wiz Khalifa Best Country Solo Performance Give Me Back My Hometown – Eric Church

Invisible – Hunter Hayes

Automatic – Miranda Lambert

Something in The Water – Carrie Underwood

Cop Car – Keith Urban Best Pop Duo/Performance Fancy – Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX

A Sky Full of Stars – Coldplay

Say Something – A Great Big World with Christina Aguilera

Bang Bang – Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj

Dark Horse – Katy Perry ft. Juicy J Best Music Video We Exist – Arcade Fire

Turn Down for What – DJ Snake & Lil’ Jon

Chandelier – Sia

Happy – Pharrell Williams

The Golden Age – Woodkid ft. Max Richter Best Spoken Word Album Actors Anonymous – James Franco

A Call to Action – Jimmy Carter

Car Sick: John Waters Hitchhikes Across America – John Waters

Diary of a Mad Diva – Joan Rivers

A Fighting Chance – Elizabeth Warren

We Will Survive: True Stories of Encouragement, Inspiration, and The Power of Song – Gloria Gaynor Best Dance Recording Never Say Never – Basement Jaxx

Rather Be – Clean Bandit ft. Jess Glynne

F for You – Disclosure ft. Mary J. Blige

I Got U – Duke Dumont ft. Jax Jones

Faded – Zhu Best Country Duo/Group Performance Gentle on My Mind – The Band Perry

Meanwhile Back at Mama’s – Tim McGraw ft. Faith Hill

Raise ‘Em Up – Keith Urban ft. Eric Church

Day Drinking – Little Big Town

Something Bad – Miranda Lambert & Carrie Underwood Best Rap/Sung Collaboration Blak Majik – Common ft. Jhene Aiko

The Monster – Eminem ft. Rihanna

Tuesday – I Love Makonnen ft. Drake

Studio – ScHoolboy Q ft. BJ the Chicago Kid

Bound 2 – Kanye West & Charlie Wilson

We’ll update throughout the day.