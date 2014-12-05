Here Are The Hip And ‘Fancy’ 2015 Grammy Nominees

The 2015 Grammy nominees were announced this morning on CBS by Pharrell Williams and Ed Sheeran. Not all of them, of course, because that would make too much sense. No, for the complete list of artists who make you feel like you’re 100 years old, you’ll have to wait until tonight’s “A Very Grammy Christmas” (guess the Jews are out of luck).

Here’s what we’ve got so far.

Album of the Year

“Morning Phase” by Beck
“Beyoncé” by Beyoncé
“X” by Ed Sheeran
“In the Lonely Hour” by Sam Smith
“Girl” by Pharrell Williams

Record of the Year

Fancy – Iggy Azalea Ft. Charli XCX
Chandelier – Sia
Stay With Me (Darkchild Version) – Sam Smith
Shake It Off – Taylor Swift
All About That Bass – Meghan Trainor

Best Country Album

Riser – Dierks Bentley
The Outsiders – Eric Chruch
12 Stories – Brandy Clark
Platinum – Miranda Lambert
The Way I’m Livin’ – Lee Ann Womack

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ghost Stories – Coldplay
Bangerz – Miley Cyrus
My Everything – Ariana Grande
Prism – Katy Perry
X – Ed Sheeran
In the Lonely Hour – Sam Smith

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Sail Out – Jhene Aiko
Beyonce – Beyonce
X – Chris Brown
Mali Is … – Mali Music
Girl – Pharrell Williams

Best Pop Solo Performance

All of Me – John Legend
Chandelier – Sia
Stay With Me – Sam Smith
Shake It Off – Taylor Swift
Happy – Pharrell Williams

Best Rock Song

Ain’t It Fun – Paramore
Blue Moon – Beck
Fever – The Black Keys
Gimme Something Good – Ryan Adams
Lazaretto – Jack White

Best Country Song

American Kids – Kenny Chesney
Automatic – Miranda Lambert
Give Me Back My Hometown – Eric Church
I’m Not Gonna Miss You – Glen Campbell
Meanwhile, Back at Mamas – Tim McGraw feat. Faith Hill

Best New Artist

Iggy Azalea
Bastille
Brandy Clarke
Haim
Sam Smith

Song of the Year

All About That Bass – Meghan Trainor
Chandelier – Sia
Shake It Off – Taylor Swift
Stay With Me (Darkchild Version) – Sam Smith
Take Me to Church – Hozier

Best Alternative Music Album

This Is All Yours – Alt J
Reflector – Arcade Fire
Melophobia – Cage the Elephant
St. Vincent – St. Vincent
Lazaretto – Jack White

Best Rap Performance

3005 – Childish Gambino
0 to 100 – Drake
Rap God – Eminem
i -Kendrick Lamar
All I Need Is You – LeCrae

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

American Hustle – Various Artists
Frozen – Various Artists
Get On Up: The James Brown Story – James Brown
Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Volume 1 – Various Artists
The Wolf of Wall Street – Various Artists

Best Rap Album

Because the Internet – Childish Gambino
The New Classic – Iggy Azalea
Nobody’s Smiling – Common
Marshall Mathers LP 2 – Eminem
Oxymoron – ScHoolboy Q
Blacc Hollywood – Wiz Khalifa

Best Country Solo Performance

Give Me Back My Hometown – Eric Church
Invisible – Hunter Hayes
Automatic – Miranda Lambert
Something in The Water – Carrie Underwood
Cop Car – Keith Urban

Best Pop Duo/Performance

Fancy – Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX
A Sky Full of Stars – Coldplay
Say Something – A Great Big World with Christina Aguilera
Bang Bang – Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj
Dark Horse – Katy Perry ft. Juicy J

Best Music Video

We Exist – Arcade Fire
Turn Down for What – DJ Snake & Lil’ Jon
Chandelier – Sia
Happy – Pharrell Williams
The Golden Age – Woodkid ft. Max Richter

Best Spoken Word Album

Actors Anonymous – James Franco
A Call to Action – Jimmy Carter
Car Sick: John Waters Hitchhikes Across America – John Waters
Diary of a Mad Diva – Joan Rivers
A Fighting Chance – Elizabeth Warren
We Will Survive: True Stories of Encouragement, Inspiration, and The Power of Song – Gloria Gaynor

Best Dance Recording

Never Say Never – Basement Jaxx
Rather Be – Clean Bandit ft. Jess Glynne
F for You – Disclosure ft. Mary J. Blige
I Got U – Duke Dumont ft. Jax Jones
Faded – Zhu

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Gentle on My Mind – The Band Perry
Meanwhile Back at Mama’s – Tim McGraw ft. Faith Hill
Raise ‘Em Up – Keith Urban ft. Eric Church
Day Drinking – Little Big Town
Something Bad – Miranda Lambert & Carrie Underwood

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

Blak Majik – Common ft. Jhene Aiko
The Monster – Eminem ft. Rihanna
Tuesday – I Love Makonnen ft. Drake
Studio – ScHoolboy Q ft. BJ the Chicago Kid
Bound 2 – Kanye West & Charlie Wilson

We’ll update throughout the day.

