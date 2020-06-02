This past week’s protests and demonstrations didn’t start with the death of George Floyd. This didn’t start with Breona Taylor, either. This didn’t start with Philando Castile. It didn’t start with Sandra Bland. It didn’t start with Freddie Gray, Tamir Rice, or Mike Brown. It didn’t even start with Amadou Diallo, who you might remember was killed by NYPD officers who shot him 41 times as he pulled out his wallet to identify himself. This fight has been going on much longer than social media has documented it. Before Instagram, Facebook, Periscope, and Twitter, rap music and hip-hop culture spoke to the often-violent, brutal policing Black people have suffered under in America for more than a century.

Of course, you know this. You’ve likely heard “Fight The Power” by Public Enemy or “F*ck The Police” by NWA. These songs are parts of our national lexicon. They are pop culture tentpoles, appearing in films and TV shows and even commercials. But hip-hop’s history of protest stretches far before and beyond those two pieces of art. In fact, hip-hop itself is a protest; the first DJs, rappers, b-boys, and street artists committed to their respective art forms as a way to protest their impoverished conditions and lack of other opportunities.

Barred from elite art schools where they could dance and paint, they took to the streets, making walls and trains their canvases, performing on corners and in parks — anywhere they could lay out their broken-down cardboard boxes. Without expensive instruments, they used looted sound equipment — namely, record players and mixing boards — to make music that expressed the joy, pain, frustration, and yearning for freedom in their young hearts. Their drum machines and four-track recorders and microphones became the tools to record the words used to speak their truth to power.

A large part of that truth, unfortunately, has always involved violent overreach by police forces all across the nation. Two of the earliest songs to bring this harsh reality to light were among hip-hop’s most controversial. NWA’s “F*ck The Police” is often cited as the beginning of so-called “gangsta rap” (allowing for earlier examples such as Ice T and Schoolly D), sparking the largest public backlash for its intense, unfiltered messaging — the first time much of America had heard anything like it. “F*ck The Police” is often seen as the catalyst for the wave of fiercely political, anti-police rap music that followed.

Songs like Paris’ “Coffee, Donuts & Death,” Intelligent Hoodlum (aka Tragedy Khadafi)’s “No Justice, No Peace,” and KRS-One’s “Sound Of Da Police” were the songs that spoke to the frustration young Black men felt as targets of law enforcement’s seemingly endless campaign of aggression and oppression. They often drew the ire of politicians and law enforcement officers for presenting not only critical language, but also the expression of justifiable rage in the form of violent, cop-killing fantasies. On AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted, the solo debut of former NWA member Ice Cube, “Endangered Species (Tales from the Darkside)” predicted that South Los Angeles would become the epicenter for an uprising two years before riots protested the acquittal of the officers who beat Rodney King in 1992.

Throughout the years, hip-hop would continue to speak to the authorities’ violent oppression of Black people and people of color, even when the bulk of the music shifted toward themes of mafioso movie-inspired excess. Before becoming the avatar of “Thug Life,” Tupac Shakur repeatedly addressed the topic of police brutality on tracks like “Holler If Ya’ Hear Me,” “Changes,” and “Runnin’ From The Police.” Bay Area band The Coup, Chicago rapper Common, Native Tongues collective members A Tribe Called Quest, De La Soul, and their peripheral members like Brand Nubian, The Pharcyde, and more continued to comment on the abusive tactics that police forces throughout America used on people of color, particularly Black men.