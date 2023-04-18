History was made at weekend one of Coachella. Bad Bunny became the first Latin artist to headline the festival, and Blackpink became the first K-pop act to headline. In addition, Frank Ocean returned to the event, even if it wasn’t up to the standard of festivalgoers. But with a multiday event featuring some of the biggest names in music, there will undoubtedly be some hiccups, including sticking to the event’s end time.

According to TMZ, the festival’s organizer, Goldenvoice, has been charged a $117K fine for violating the City of Indio’s curfew. A representative for the city told the outlet that this high price tag comes after all three days ran over the allotted time.

The source told the platform that the festival went over time by 25 minutes on Friday (April 14), 22 minutes on Saturday (April 15), and 25 minutes yesterday (April 16). In the initial report, TMZ shared that the contract outlined the fine as: “A daily fine of $20,000 for the first 5 minutes past curfew, with another $1,000 tacked on for every minute after.”

During Frank Ocean’s chaotic set, he stated that he would be cutting his set early because of this reason. “Guys, I’m being told it’s a curfew, so that’s the show’s end,” said Frank.

ain’t no way Frank Ocean showed up an hour late just for him to say he had a curfew 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Z6lhSPkiJt — futuro (@futurexo) April 17, 2023

As for the fines, the source shared that the $117,000 will be placed in Indio’s General Fund. The city uses a financial allotment for operating costs, including public works, the police, and fire departments.