On her newest album Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé takes on a country classic. Following much buzz, Cowboy Carter features a new version of Dolly Parton’s iconic anthem, “Jolene.” But this time, the Queen Bey ain’t messing around.

Bey’s version of “Jolene” features some notable lyric chance, warning a trifling woman to stay away from her man.

“Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / I’m warnin’ you, woman, find you your own man / Jolene, I know I’m a queen, Jolene / I’m still a Creole banjee b*tch from Louisiana,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

On Parton’s version, Parton tells the song’s subject “my happiness depends on you,” but Bey warns this woman that in her book, it’s the other way around.

“I had to have this talk with you / ‘Cause I hate to have to act the fool / Your peace depends on how you move, Jolene,” sings Bey.

On the Cowboy Carter tracklist, this new version of “Jolene” is preceded by an interlude called “Dolly P,” featuring Parton herself, leaving a comforting voicemail to Bey.

“Hey miss Honey B, it’s Dolly P,” says Parton. “You know that hussy with the good hair you sing about? Reminding me of someone I knew back when Except she has flamin’ locks of auburn hair. Bless her heart. Just a hair of a different color but it hurts just the same.”

You can listen to “Dolly P” and Beyoncé’s version of “Jolene” above.

Cowboy Carter is out now via Parkwood and Columbia Records. Find more information here.