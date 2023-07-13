How Did Ice Spice Get Famous?

Ice Spice’s emergence into fame was so instantaneous that it was hard to keep up with. She’s already collaborated with Taylor Swift for the “Karma” remix, as well as Nicki Minaj for “Princess Diana” and “Barbie World.” She performed at the BET Awards and has been dominating the charts.

Her rise can be accredited to TikTok, after her track “Munch” went viral and got an unofficial remix by Cardi B. Her songs afterward, “Bikini Bottom” and “In Ha Mood,” kept up the momentum. Of course, Lil Nas X dressing up as her for Halloween certainly helped give her traction as well, along with Drake’s rumored diss of her that she had no trouble countering.

TikTok has always been on Ice Spice’s side, especially after her collaboration with PinkPantheress for “Boy’s A Liar,” which became ubiquitous on the app and then in real life, too.

About her quick elevation into celebrity, Ice Spice said, “I don’t think anybody is ever fully prepared for fame. There’s no book on how to do it. I feel like everybody could just learn as they go, like most people do in their careers. A lot of people be trying to compare me to people that are way older than me or people that have been in this sh*t way longer than me.”