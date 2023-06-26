Ice Spice 2023 BET Awards
Getty Image
Music

Ice Spice’s 2023 BET Awards Performance Was A Tribute To Hip-Hop’s Birthplace, Her Hometown, The Bronx

Ice Spice was shell-shocked by her rise to fame. However, ever since she gained the attention of music fans, the “Barbie World” rapper hasn’t let up. Her 2023 BET Awards performance was no different. Keeping in alignment with the theme of the evening, her set was a tribute to hip-hop’s birthday, her hometown, the Bronx, New York.

To start, the musician floated above a basketball court, a setup to recreate the video for her viral song “Munch” as she spit the highly quoted line, “You thought I was feelin’ you?”

After that made her way to the bodega, a New York staple, as she performed her new big track, “Princess Diana.” Closing her performance, “In Ha Mood,” led Ice Spice back to the faux Fordham Road MTA train stop. Ice Spice being dubbed “The People’s Princess” has gone to her head in the best ways forcing her to work harder. Her 2023 BET Awards performance was a display of that quick grind.

Although she didn’t take any awards home, she was nominated in several categories, including Best New Artist, Best Collaboration (“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice), Best Female Hip Hop Artist, and BET Her (“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice).

Watch Ice Spice perform above.

