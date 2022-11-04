Despite the anticipation for its release, Her Loss hasn’t quite been a win for Drake and 21 Savage — especially the former. Lyrics on the joint album have drawn negative feedback from fans, from questionable references to Megan Thee Stallion to shots at DRAM. Relatedly, his assertion that “I’m a feminist” in “On BS” is receiving some backlash, since people don’t think his past actions line up with this assessment.

Additionally, on the song “Spin Bout U,” Drake makes reference to the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade. “Damn, just turned on the news and seen that men who never got pussy in school,” he rhymes. “Are makin’ laws about what women can do.” Unfortunately, some listeners think that with the Megan Thee Stallion punchline and his previous pride in being “toxic,” that this posturing reads disingenuously.

Drake on the overturning of Roe v. Wade in new album ‘Her Loss’ with 21 Savage: “Damn, just turned on the news and seen that man who never got pussy in school making laws about what women can do.” pic.twitter.com/0dKJ8Z7V5U — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 4, 2022

One fan, for instance, one fan wrote, “The fact that men can’t see this is drake doing some fake feminist bullsh*t to look good is depressing.” Another pointed out that Drake only featured male artists 33 times and women two in the past five years.

The fact that men can’t see this is drake doing some fake feminist bullshit to look good is depressing you guys are actually dumb as fuck https://t.co/VmdlvN0I0Y — jeandawson_enjoyer (@cluunk17) November 4, 2022

Drake: "I'm a feminist" also Drake: *featured male artists 33 times vs. 2 women in the last 5 years* — Chris Thiessen (@cthiessen95) November 4, 2022

While these aren’t things that necessarily reflect how Drake might actually feel, it’s true that the discrepancy looks suspicious in a certain light. You can see more reponses below.

Drake really said “blew a half a million on you hoes I’m a feminist” pic.twitter.com/S4dZnkAKBw — Player Hater (@KyrieCurvin) November 4, 2022

observing this drake release through the timeline is like fucking whiplash cause 99.9% of my timeline is calling drake a feminist king and then i see a screenshot of a lyric where he implied a victim was lying about being assaulted. like. okay. — sk (@kirkxxs) November 4, 2022

Drake has a nasty habit of suddenly becoming besties with the abusers of women who rejected him. https://t.co/O2ZbjKnP2o — Kyra Jones (@BlkAssFeminist) November 4, 2022