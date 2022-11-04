drake her loss
Drake’s ‘Feminist’ Line On ‘Her Loss’ Isn’t Getting The Most Love From The Ladies

Despite the anticipation for its release, Her Loss hasn’t quite been a win for Drake and 21 Savage — especially the former. Lyrics on the joint album have drawn negative feedback from fans, from questionable references to Megan Thee Stallion to shots at DRAM. Relatedly, his assertion that “I’m a feminist” in “On BS” is receiving some backlash, since people don’t think his past actions line up with this assessment.

Additionally, on the song “Spin Bout U,” Drake makes reference to the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade. “Damn, just turned on the news and seen that men who never got pussy in school,” he rhymes. “Are makin’ laws about what women can do.” Unfortunately, some listeners think that with the Megan Thee Stallion punchline and his previous pride in being “toxic,” that this posturing reads disingenuously.

One fan, for instance, one fan wrote, “The fact that men can’t see this is drake doing some fake feminist bullsh*t to look good is depressing.” Another pointed out that Drake only featured male artists 33 times and women two in the past five years.

While these aren’t things that necessarily reflect how Drake might actually feel, it’s true that the discrepancy looks suspicious in a certain light. You can see more reponses below.

