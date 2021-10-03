Drake and Kanye West have not seen eye to eye over the past couple of months. The latest chapter in their long-standing beef saw them trade disses over songs from their albums Certified Lover Boy and Donda. West also doxxed the address to Drake’s mansion in Toronto while the Canadian rapper leaked one of West’s unreleased collaborations with Andre 3000. But now, according to Rap-A-Lot CEO J. Prince, they have come together for a specific reason.

On Instagram, Prince revealed that West and Drake have joined the fight for the freedom of Larry Hoover, the co-founder of Chicago’s Gangsta Disciples. “IF YOU FAIL TO PLAN YOU PLAN TO FAIL,” Prince wrote under a picture of himself standing with West, Hoover’s wife Winndye Jenkins, and their son Larry Hoover Jr. “Good plans in the making to free our brother Larry Hoover with the support of @champagnepapi and @kanyewest.”

West previously showed support for Hoover through “Jesus Lord,” off of Donda. At the end of the song, a voicemail from Hoover Jr. can be heard, where he says, “My father has not called any shots from one of the most secure and segregated prisons in the world / And will not, once released, call any shots for the Gangster Disciples.” He adds, “If my father’s intentions were to lead us to death, destruction / Into the Hell that he has had to live in for the past twenty-six years / Man, he would be dead to me.”