How Long Is Gunna’s ‘The Bittersweet Tour’ Concert?

With Gunna’s Bittersweet Tour in full swing, fans planning on attending now have much more information to build their plans around, including the show’s setlist and how much the merch will be. If you’re looking to find out just how long the show actually is, read on.
According to Setlist.fm, the show lasts a little under two hours, from 9:35 to 11:20 pm. That gives Gunna enough time to perform 13 songs from his 2023 album, A Gift & A Curse, along with a few songs from his upcoming album, One Of Wun, which comes out on 5/10 via Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment.
You can see the setlist and the remaining tour dates below.
Gunna’s Bittersweet Tour Setlist
01. “Bittersweet”
02. “Whatsapp (Wassam)”
03. “Prada Dem”
04. “Back At It”
05. “Bottom”
06. “Cash Sh*t”
07. “IDK Nomore”
08. “South To West”
09. “Dollaz On My Head”
10. “Met Gala”
11. “Yosemite” (Travis Scott cover)
12. “Pedestrian”
13. “Sold Out Dates”
14.”Drip Too Hard”
15. “Top Off”
16. “P Power”
17. “Poochie Gown”
18. “Nasty Girl/ On Camera”
19. “Baby Birkin”
20. “[New Song]”
21. “Banking On Me”
22. “Alright”
23. “Bread & Butter”
24. “Back To The Moon”
25. “Paybach”
26. “Turned Your Back”
27. “Go Crazy”
28. “I Was Just Thinking”
29. “Drip Or Drown”
30. “[New Song]”
31. “Hot” (Young Thug cover)
32. “Ski” (Young Thug cover)
33. “Oh Okay”
34. “Pushin P”
35. “Fukumean”
36. “Rodeo Dr”
37. “Livin Wild”
38. “[New Song]”
39. “This Year (Blessings)” (Victor Thompson cover)
Gunna’s Tour Dates
05/08 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
05/12 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/16 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
05/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
05/24 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/25 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
05/28 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
05/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles’ Coliseum
06/01 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic Festival
06/06 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/09 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
06/11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena