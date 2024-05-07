How Long Is Gunna’s ‘The Bittersweet Tour’ Concert?

With Gunna’s Bittersweet Tour in full swing, fans planning on attending now have much more information to build their plans around, including the show’s setlist and how much the merch will be. If you’re looking to find out just how long the show actually is, read on.

According to Setlist.fm, the show lasts a little under two hours, from 9:35 to 11:20 pm. That gives Gunna enough time to perform 13 songs from his 2023 album, A Gift & A Curse, along with a few songs from his upcoming album, One Of Wun, which comes out on 5/10 via Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment.

You can see the setlist and the remaining tour dates below.