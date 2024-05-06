Now that Gunna’s Bittersweet Tour is officially underway, fans have a better idea of what to expect from the veteran rapper’s setlist and available tour merch. In addition to playing songs from his upcoming album One Of Wun, it seems he’s very focused on showing off tracks from his last album, A Gift And A Curse.

Meanwhile, thanks to fans on Reddit, we now have photos of the merch available and prices. T-shirts and hats appear to run $40 while hoodies are $80. You can see the photos here and more tour info, including the setlist and remaining dates, below.