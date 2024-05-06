Now that Gunna’s Bittersweet Tour is officially underway, fans have a better idea of what to expect from the veteran rapper’s setlist and available tour merch. In addition to playing songs from his upcoming album One Of Wun, it seems he’s very focused on showing off tracks from his last album, A Gift And A Curse.
Meanwhile, thanks to fans on Reddit, we now have photos of the merch available and prices. T-shirts and hats appear to run $40 while hoodies are $80. You can see the photos here and more tour info, including the setlist and remaining dates, below.
Gunna Tour Setlist
01. “Bittersweet”
02. “Whatsapp (Wassam)”
03. “Prada Dem”
04. “Back At It”
05. “Bottom”
06. “Cash Sh*t”
07. “IDK Nomore”
08. “South To West”
09. “Dollaz On My Head”
10. “Met Gala”
11. “Yosemite” (Travis Scott cover)
12. “Pedestrian”
13. “Sold Out Dates”
14.”Drip Too Hard”
15. “Top Off”
16. “P Power”
17. “Poochie Gown”
18. “Nasty Girl/ On Camera”
19. “Baby Birkin”
20. “[New Song]”
21. “Banking On Me”
22. “Alright”
23. “Bread & Butter”
24. “Back To The Moon”
25. “Paybach”
26. “Turned Your Back”
27. “Go Crazy”
28. “I Was Just Thinking”
29. “Drip Or Drown”
30. “[New Song]”
31. “Hot” (Young Thug cover)
32. “Ski” (Young Thug cover)
33. “Oh Okay”
34. “Pushin P”
35. “Fukumean”
36. “Rodeo Dr”
37. “Livin Wild”
38. “[New Song]”
39. “This Year (Blessings)” (Victor Thompson cover)
Gunna Tour Dates
05/06 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
05/08 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
05/12 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/16 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
05/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
05/24 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/25 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
05/28 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
05/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles’ Coliseum
06/01 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
06/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic Festival *
06/06 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/09 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
06/11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
* festival date, without Flo Milli