How Many Episodes Are In ‘The Vince Staples Show?’

Rapper Vince Staples is making a venture into comedy. Last year, fans got a taste of Staples’ acting and comedic talents on Abbott Elementary and in Hulu’s remake of White Men Can’t Jump. Next month, the rapper will premiere a new series of his own, The Vince Staples Show on Netflix. The show centers around a fictional version of Staples on his daily adventures in Los Angeles.

The show boasts a promising cast and crew, with Staples himself and Kenya Barris tapped as executive producers, alongside Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth, and William Stefan Smith. Staples will appear in every episode, and Vanessa Bell Calloway, Andrea Ellsworth, Naté Jones, Arturo Castro, Scott MacArthur, Bryan Greenberg, and Myles Bullock will guest star.

With a promising line-up, fans are looking forward to binging The Vince Staples Show.