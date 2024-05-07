How Much Are Austin City Limits 2024 Tickets?

Austin City Limits Music Festival will be held October 4-6 and 11-13, with headliners Dua Lipa, Tyler The Creator, and Chris Stapleton. Tickets will go on sale today at 12pm CT. Over 100 acts are billed to perform across two weekends; you can find more information here ACLFestival.com.

How much are ACL Festival tickets for 2024?

3-day tickets for both weekends start at $360, with General Admission Plus starting at $750 and VIP starting at $1,760.

You can see below for the full lineup.