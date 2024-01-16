How much are tickets for the 2024 Governors Ball festival?

As of this post, ticket prices for his year’s fest haven’t been revealed yet. However, last year’s prices should be a good indicator. Prices for the 2023 fest (as Consequence notes) were as follows: $139 (for 1-Day general admission), $319 (3-Day GA), $239 (1-Day GA+), $509 (3-Day GA), $339 (1-Day VIP), $799 (3-Day VIP), and $2,499 (3-Day Platinum).

How to buy tickets for the 2024 Governors Ball festival

Presale tickets will be available on Thursday, January 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, and you can sign up for a presale passcode here. The public on-sale begins on January 18 at 1 p.m. ET. Visit the festival website for more information.

Check out the full day-by-day lineup and poster below.