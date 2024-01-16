The 2024 Governors Ball festival lineup was announced this morning (January 16), and it’s led by Post Malone, Rauw Alejandro, The Killers, 21 Savage, SZA, and Peso Pluma. If that’s something you’d like to check out (from June 7 to 9 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in NYC), here’s what to know about how much tickets cost.
How much are tickets for the 2024 Governors Ball festival?
As of this post, ticket prices for his year’s fest haven’t been revealed yet. However, last year’s prices should be a good indicator. Prices for the 2023 fest (as Consequence notes) were as follows: $139 (for 1-Day general admission), $319 (3-Day GA), $239 (1-Day GA+), $509 (3-Day GA), $339 (1-Day VIP), $799 (3-Day VIP), and $2,499 (3-Day Platinum).
How to buy tickets for the 2024 Governors Ball festival
Presale tickets will be available on Thursday, January 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, and you can sign up for a presale passcode here. The public on-sale begins on January 18 at 1 p.m. ET. Visit the festival website for more information.
Check out the full day-by-day lineup and poster below.
Governors Ball 2024 lineup for Friday, June 7
Post Malone
Rauw Alejandro
Dominic Fike
Labrinth
Farruko
Alex G
Goth Babe
Yung Gravy
Teezo Touchdown
Qveen Herby
Flo
Ryan Beatty
Mimi Webb
Arcy Drive
Blondshell
Durry
underscores
Donna Missal
Lauran Hibberd
Alex Chapman
School of Rock Queens
Governors Ball 2024 lineup for Saturday, June 8
The Killers
21 Savage
Carly Rae Jepsen
Sabrina Carpenter
Sexyy Red
TV Girl
Jessie Murph
Doechii
Hippo Campus
Tyla
P1Harmony
d4vd
Bakar
Quarters of Change
Claire Rosinkranz
Riovaz
Skizzy Mars
Telescreens
The Thing
Little Stranger
Maz & Kidd Revel
Governors Ball 2024 lineup for Sunday, June 9
SZA
Peso Pluma
Reneé Rapp
Don Toliver
Victoria Monét
Faye Webster
Kevin Abstract
Cannons
Chappell Roan
Stephen Sanchez
Beach Fossils
Saint Levant
Elyanna
Geese
G Flip
Baby Queen
Husbands
Fcukers
Hotline TNT
The Hails
School of Rock Brooklyn
Governors Ball 2024 lineup poster
