A few days ago, Jhené Aiko announced The Magic Hour Tour , and it’s set to kick off this June. Aside from Aiko, the tour will also feature Coi Leray , Tink, UMI, and Kiana Ledé. If you want to get in on that, here’s what to know about ticket prices.

How Much Are Tickets For Jhené Aiko’s The Magic Hour Tour?

Prices vary depending on the seat. Looking at the available tickets for the June 19 concert at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, for example, standard tickets are going for $64.50, while if you’re looking for a front row, “official platinum” seat, that’ll cost upwards for $600.

Find more information about tickets on Aiko’s website and check out her upcoming tour dates below.

Jhené Aiko 2024 Tour Dates: The Magic Hour Tour

06/19 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

06/20 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/22 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

06/23 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

06/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/29 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/06 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

07/07 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

07/10 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/12 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

07/13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

07/15 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

08/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

08/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/08 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

08/13 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

08/16 — West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

08/17 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/19 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

08/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

08/22 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena