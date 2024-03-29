A few days ago, Jhené Aiko announced The Magic Hour Tour, and it’s set to kick off this June. Aside from Aiko, the tour will also feature Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Ledé. If you want to get in on that, here’s what to know about ticket prices.
How Much Are Tickets For Jhené Aiko’s The Magic Hour Tour?
Prices vary depending on the seat. Looking at the available tickets for the June 19 concert at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, for example, standard tickets are going for $64.50, while if you’re looking for a front row, “official platinum” seat, that’ll cost upwards for $600.
Find more information about tickets on Aiko’s website and check out her upcoming tour dates below.
Jhené Aiko 2024 Tour Dates: The Magic Hour Tour
06/19 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
06/20 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/22 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
06/23 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
06/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/29 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/06 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
07/07 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
07/10 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/12 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
07/13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
07/15 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
08/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/08 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
08/13 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
08/16 — West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
08/17 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/19 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
08/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
08/22 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena