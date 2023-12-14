Coi Leray‘s well-known for her twerk videos, but in a new video posted to her social media, she’s “elevated” her game. The vid, which she originally posted on TikTok and shared to Twitter, depicts Leray showing off some truly impressive upper-body strength as she climbs a stripper pole and does a split. The odd part is the song choice — she’s doing all this to Mariah Carey’s holiday classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Naturally, the comments are full of fans expressing their approval for Coi’s other skills. Fellow rapper Fredo Bang joked, “If u needed a pole you could’ve just called me bby,” while others just posted barking dogs, memes, and prayers to the heavens. Some are … well, let’s just say, we can’t embed them in this post. There’s even one from a particularly unhinged Nicki Minaj fan (jokingly?) accusing Coi of trying to upset the rollout for Pink Friday 2 (which was a week ago, by the way).

If u needed a pole you could’ve just called me bby https://t.co/94dQJxpclp — It’s Tha Bang Man (@FredoBang) December 13, 2023

Posting this video to sabotage Nicki Minaj’s album release and distract her fans is crazy. Especially after all the barbz did for you and how they made your career. #Duds https://t.co/oxcRbcItdM — Cuntology 🤷🏽‍♀️ #TheReporter (@Bardiology_) December 13, 2023

The former Uproxx cover star has had a solid 2023, releasing her album Coi on the strength of the unstoppable hit single “Players.” She also appeared with Busta Rhymes on “Luxury Life” and released some eye-catching videos for songs like “Isabel Marant” and “Bops.”