How To Buy Dreamville’s Hip-Hop 50 Capsule Collection

Just when you thought the Hip-Hop 50 celebrations were winding down for the year (since it’s almost December, when the music industry traditionally goes into low-power mode for the coming holidays), Dreamville adds its own contributions to the ongoing celebrations with a limited-edition merch collection. Teaming with Mass Appeal, which has spearheaded the 50th-anniversary celebrations all year, Dreamville has put the collection on sale on its website (powered by Shopify). You can check it out here.

In addition to an absolutely gorgeous Starter jacket emblazoned with the Dreamville wordmarks and a commemorative HipHop50 patch, there is also a hoodie, both long and short-sleeve T-shirts, a ball cap, and a Mystery Box, which is currently on sale for 25% off along with the rest of Dreamville’s usual assortment of apparel and items like an espresso cup, slide sandals, water bottles, and of course, a basketball.

The Hip-Hop 50 celebrations will continue in December, when the Grammys’ Salute To 50 Years Of Hip-Hop will air after taping on November 8 at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. The tribute will include performances from both old-school stars like LL Cool J and Queen Latifah and contemporary hitmakers such as GloRilla and Lil Baby. It will air on CBS on December 10