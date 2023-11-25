While some of the rap game’s most legendary record labels, including Roc-A-Fella, Ruff Ryders, and Death Row Records, are being immortalized with signature throwback jerseys, “Turn Yo Clic Up” rapper Future wants to showcase the culture’s impact on high fashion.

Although Future is often seen sporting designer duds, his new fashion collaboration marks a first for him. In June, WWD revealed FutuFuture announced as Lanvin Lab’s first guest creative. With the line officially available for purchase, here’s how you can buy Future’s inaugural Lanvin Lab collection.

Future’s first line includes unisex pieces (jumpsuits, t-shirts, pants, footwear, handbags, and other accessories), which can be purchased on Lanvin’s official website here and in stores.

Items in the collection range in price from $250 (graphic t-shirts) to $23,000 (signature studded jacket). In the pieces, Future injects notes of his staple look, such as a bold leather jacket. He also incorporates his record label, Freebandz’s eagle logo.

When detailing the collection, Future said in a statement, “I created a vibe with this collection, something you can feel when you wear it. Jeanne Lanvin drew inspiration from her life and lifestyle. We are the same in that way we create from experience.”

View the official campaign images below.