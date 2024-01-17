Here’s what to know about securing tickets for those who want to go.

Baja Beach Fest is coming back to Rosarito Beach in Mexico on August 9 to 11. While the official lineup has yet to be unveiled, last year’s iteration had Don Omar, Ozuna , Feid, Wisin.Y Yandel, Tego Calderon, Nicky Jam, and more — so it’s likely this year will be just as stacked with fans’ favorite Latin artists.

How To Buy Tickets For Baja Beach Fest 2024

Presale passes to Baja Beach Fest 2024 will go on sale on January 30 at 12 p.m. PT. Those interested can register through the festival’s official website. It’s still yet to be announced when the general sale will take place.

Right now, the 3-day General Admission pass is $299 for Tier 1, but will eventually increase to a maximum of $489 once each tier sells out. The GA+ pass will run between $459 and $679 and includes both pre-party and Bombay afterparty access.

The VIP ticket costs between $679 and $959. Those who purchase will have access to exclusive areas, bathrooms, and the Papas&Beer VIP afterparty each night.

Finally, the La Playa pass is priced between $1,329 and $2,059, depending on your tier of purchase. This ticket includes all-you-can-eat food and drink, exclusive deck access and prime stage viewing, live performances, and so many more perks.

For more information about Baja Beach Fest, visit their website.