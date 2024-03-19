If you’re looking to head to Texas in a few months to catch this festival, here’s what to know about securing tickets.

The Austin-based Float Fest will have Lil Wayne , The Kid Laroi, and Jessie Murph as the headliners for 2024, as the festival recently revealed with its 2024 lineup unveiling. Anella Herim, Preston Wayne, Sadie Rose Van, and DJ Blackbeard will also perform on September 7 at Circuit of the Americas’ Germania Insurance Amphitheater.

How To Buy Tickets For Float Fest 2024

Pre-sale tickets for Float Fest 2024 will be available starting at 10 a.m. CT tomorrow, March 20. From there, the passes will open to the general public at the same time on Thursday, March 21.

General Admission passes start at $49. Pit tickets near the stage start at $249, according to a press release. Attendees can also purchase a VIP upgrade for $99, which will include early entry to the pit and/or lawn, VIP lounge access, exclusive “bars and vendors,” and a special merch pack.

Finally, Float Fest will also sell discounted floating passes for Texas State Tubes at $20, which can be redeemed to go tubing anytime from September 5 through September 15. The festival will not offer transportation to this location, though.

More information about Float Fest 2024 can be found through their official website.