How To Buy Tickets For Russ’ ‘It Was You All Along’ Tour

After two years away from the road, Uproxx cover star Russ announced a 10-city, headlining tour, It Was You All Along. The tour will begin at the end of May and run through the end of June, with support from 6lack and Melii. In the announcement video, Russ pokes fun at YouTube personalities who negatively critique artists for attention, subtly suggesting that they might not always be genuine with their criticisms.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 15 at 10 am local. They are currently on artist presale, with additional presales throughout the week. You can buy tickets and get more information at livenation.com.

In the comments for his announcement video, Russ addressed the “anxiety” of announcing such a short tour, explaining that, “I HATE disappointing people,” but that he “just wanted to do an arena tour for progress purposes.”

“I didn’t wanna be on the road for too long,” he continued, “So I know some of yall are mad bout your city not bein on here but I love all of you. Hope to see a bunch of you!!” However, after the prospect of a long haul away from home prompted him to pull the plug on his last tour in 2022, it seems he’s prioritizing mental health over forcing himself to fulfill arbitrary obligations.

See below for the tour dates.

05/31 –- Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

06/02 –- Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

06/06 –- Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

06/08 –- Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

06/13 –- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

06/15 –- Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

06/21 –- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/23 –- Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/25 –- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/28 –- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center