Usher fans are eating “Good Good” in 2024. After the conclusion of his acclaimed Las Vegas residency at the top of the year, he switched gears to prepare for the release of his new album, Coming Home, which drops just days before he takes the stage at Super Bowl LVIII to perform the halftime show.

Now, fans who’ve missed out on the residency will have a chance to see him live at their local arena as he embarks on his Past Present Future tour. Here’s how to get tickets for the tour.

Citicard holders can purchase tickets through an exclusive presale beginning Wednesday, February 7 at 10am local time until Sunday, February 11 at 10pm local time. You can get more info here.

Verizon subscribers will have their own presale for those same dates. Here is your source for more info.

General sale kicks off February 12 at 10am local at LiveNation.com.