Considering the three will be joined by a full range of equally incredible artists, many fans will be heading to see them this summer at the festival.

NYC’s Governors Ball Music Festival is returning for 2024 with another powerful lineup. The Killers , SZA , and Post Malone are set to headline across the three days, when the fest takes place on June 7 to 9 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

How To Buy Tickets For The 2024 Governors Ball Festival

Since the slate of performers for Gov Ball 2024 has just been unveiled, the ticket sales are following close behind. Those interested in attending can sign up for a presale passcode here, ahead of the early sale opening this Thursday, January 18 at 11 a.m. ET. The presale will then close at 1 p.m. ET, so be sure not to miss the time window to purchase your passes.

At that time, the public sale will begin and prices will increase. According to a press release, the prices are all-inclusive with no hidden fees. Gov Ball is also offering two new options this year.

The first is a 2-day bundle, that allows attendees to choose their favorite days to attend throughout the weekend, rather than committing to all three.

The other new ticket option is an Ultimate Ticket. This includes access to the ultimate cabana, with all-day snacks, an open bar, a dinner buffet, front-of-stage viewing at all of the stages, golf cart transportation, and more exclusive perks.

For more information on the tickets for Governors Ball, visit their official website.

Check out the full day-by-day lineup and poster below.

Governors Ball 2024 lineup for Friday, June 7

Post Malone

Rauw Alejandro

Dominic Fike

Labrinth

Farruko

Alex G

Goth Babe

Yung Gravy

Teezo Touchdown

Qveen Herby

Flo

Ryan Beatty

Mimi Webb

Arcy Drive

Blondshell

Durry

underscores

Donna Missal

Lauran Hibberd

Alex Chapman

School of Rock Queens