NYC’s Governors Ball Music Festival is returning for 2024 with another powerful lineup. The Killers, SZA, and Post Malone are set to headline across the three days, when the fest takes place on June 7 to 9 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
Considering the three will be joined by a full range of equally incredible artists, many fans will be heading to see them this summer at the festival.
Here’s what to know about buying tickets.
How To Buy Tickets For The 2024 Governors Ball Festival
Since the slate of performers for Gov Ball 2024 has just been unveiled, the ticket sales are following close behind. Those interested in attending can sign up for a presale passcode here, ahead of the early sale opening this Thursday, January 18 at 11 a.m. ET. The presale will then close at 1 p.m. ET, so be sure not to miss the time window to purchase your passes.
At that time, the public sale will begin and prices will increase. According to a press release, the prices are all-inclusive with no hidden fees. Gov Ball is also offering two new options this year.
The first is a 2-day bundle, that allows attendees to choose their favorite days to attend throughout the weekend, rather than committing to all three.
The other new ticket option is an Ultimate Ticket. This includes access to the ultimate cabana, with all-day snacks, an open bar, a dinner buffet, front-of-stage viewing at all of the stages, golf cart transportation, and more exclusive perks.
For more information on the tickets for Governors Ball, visit their official website.
Check out the full day-by-day lineup and poster below.
Governors Ball 2024 lineup for Friday, June 7
Post Malone
Rauw Alejandro
Dominic Fike
Labrinth
Farruko
Alex G
Goth Babe
Yung Gravy
Teezo Touchdown
Qveen Herby
Flo
Ryan Beatty
Mimi Webb
Arcy Drive
Blondshell
Durry
underscores
Donna Missal
Lauran Hibberd
Alex Chapman
School of Rock Queens
Governors Ball 2024 lineup for Saturday, June 8
The Killers
21 Savage
Carly Rae Jepsen
Sabrina Carpenter
Sexyy Red
TV Girl
Jessie Murph
Doechii
Hippo Campus
Tyla
P1Harmony
d4vd
Bakar
Quarters of Change
Claire Rosinkranz
Riovaz
Skizzy Mars
Telescreens
The Thing
Little Stranger
Maz & Kidd Revel
Governors Ball 2024 lineup for Sunday, June 9
SZA
Peso Pluma
Reneé Rapp
Don Toliver
Victoria Monét
Faye Webster
Kevin Abstract
Cannons
Chappell Roan
Stephen Sanchez
Beach Fossils
Saint Levant
Elyanna
Geese
G Flip
Baby Queen
Husbands
Fcukers
Hotline TNT
The Hails
School of Rock Brooklyn
Governors Ball 2024 lineup poster
