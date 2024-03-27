Some of the biggest names in R&B are coming to a city near you. Today (March 26), Jhené Aiko announced The Magic Hour Tour , during which, she will be accompanied by Coi Leray , Kiana Ledé , Tink , and UMI . Fans of Aiko have been waiting years for her to go on tour, and they can soon start buying tickets.

How to buy tickets for Jhené Aiko’s The Magic Hour Tour

Fans can register for presales and purchase tickets for The Magic Hour Tour via Aiko’s official website.

There will be an artist presale and a Spotify presale for The Magic Hour Tour beginning Wednesday (March 27), beginning at noon EST. General onsale for the tour will take place Friday (March 29) beginning at noon EST.

You can see the list of tour dates below.

Jhené Aiko: The Magic Hour Tour Dates

06/19 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

06/20 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/22 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

06/23 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

06/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/29 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/06 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

07/07 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

07/10 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/12 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

07/13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

07/15 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

08/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

08/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/08 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

08/13 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

08/16 — West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

08/17 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/19 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

08/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

08/22 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena