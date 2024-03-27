Some of the biggest names in R&B are coming to a city near you. Today (March 26), Jhené Aiko announced The Magic Hour Tour, during which, she will be accompanied by Coi Leray, Kiana Ledé, Tink, and UMI. Fans of Aiko have been waiting years for her to go on tour, and they can soon start buying tickets.
How to buy tickets for Jhené Aiko’s The Magic Hour Tour
Fans can register for presales and purchase tickets for The Magic Hour Tour via Aiko’s official website.
There will be an artist presale and a Spotify presale for The Magic Hour Tour beginning Wednesday (March 27), beginning at noon EST. General onsale for the tour will take place Friday (March 29) beginning at noon EST.
You can see the list of tour dates below.
Jhené Aiko: The Magic Hour Tour Dates
06/19 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
06/20 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/22 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
06/23 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
06/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/29 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/06 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
07/07 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
07/10 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/12 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
07/13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
07/15 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
08/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/08 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
08/13 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
08/16 — West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
08/17 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/19 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
08/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
08/22 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena