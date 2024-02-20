Following the release of his hit song “Lady Gaga” in 2023, Peso Pluma quickly shot to superstar status. After dropping his critically acclaimed album, Génesis, Peso became one of the world’s most-watched artists. Now, with a Grammy Award win under his belt, Peso is ready to share Música Mexicana around the globe.
This summer, Peso will embark on his second North American performance lap by way of his Exodo tour. So, how can fans get their hands on one of the 37 show dates? Below, you will find all the details for the tour, including how to purchase, the complete schedule, and the official poster.
How To Buy Tickets For Peso Pluma’s Exodo Tour
While the shows are sure to sell out quickly, to avoid price hikes on the secondary market, your best bet is to purchase directly through Live Nation. On Wednesday, February 21, Citi members are invited to join the company’s presale. While each featured venue, Live Nation and TikTok’s presales aren’t set to kick off until Thursday, February 22. If you aren’t lucky enough to access any of these offers, the general on-sale is scheduled to launch on Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.
Peso Pluma’s Exodo Tour Dates
05/26 — Chicago, IL @ Sueños Festival
05/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
05/30 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
05/31 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
06/01 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
06/03 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/04 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/09 — New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball**
06/10 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
06/12 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
06/21 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
06/23 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/26 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
06/28 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
06/30 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
07/17 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
07/19 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
07/23 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Arena
07/26 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/30 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
07/31 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/03 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
08/05 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
08/06 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
08/09 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/10 — Rosarito, MX @ Baja Beach Fest
08/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
08/13 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/16 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/27 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/28 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
09/03 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
09/07 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State
09/17 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
09/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/06 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/09 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
10/11 — Montville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena