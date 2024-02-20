How To Buy Tickets For Peso Pluma’s ‘Exodo’ Tour

Following the release of his hit song “Lady Gaga” in 2023, Peso Pluma quickly shot to superstar status. After dropping his critically acclaimed album, Génesis, Peso became one of the world’s most-watched artists. Now, with a Grammy Award win under his belt, Peso is ready to share Música Mexicana around the globe.

This summer, Peso will embark on his second North American performance lap by way of his Exodo tour. So, how can fans get their hands on one of the 37 show dates? Below, you will find all the details for the tour, including how to purchase, the complete schedule, and the official poster.