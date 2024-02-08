Earlier this week, Kanye West (whose legal name is Ye) and Ty Dolla Sign announced a listening event at Chicago’s United Center on Thursday, February 8, for Vultures, their joint three-part album. Ye took to his since-expired Instagram Story (as preserved by @dondatimes), saying, “We just sold out the United Center in seven minutes.”
Then, on Wednesday, February 7, Ye announced another Vultures listening event at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Friday, February 9 — the scheduled release date for Vultures Vol. 1. If Chicago ticket sales are any indication, anybody planning to attend Friday will need to move fast.
How To Buy Tickets For Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures Listening Event In New York
It’s easy. If you go to UBS Arena’s official website, you’ll be greeted by a pop-up promoting the Vultures event. Click on it, and you’ll be redirected to a page displaying the event information and prompting you to buy tickets. Click on that, and you’ll be redirected to Ticketmaster (of course), where the general public on-sale is scheduled for Thursday, February 8, at 10 a.m. EST.
How Much Are Tickets For Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures Listening Event In New York?
According to a press release (as relayed by BrooklynVegan), ticket prices begin at $140.
Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.