Then, on Wednesday, February 7, Ye announced another Vultures listening event at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Friday, February 9 — the scheduled release date for Vultures Vol. 1 . If Chicago ticket sales are any indication, anybody planning to attend Friday will need to move fast.

How To Buy Tickets For Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures Listening Event In New York

It’s easy. If you go to UBS Arena’s official website, you’ll be greeted by a pop-up promoting the Vultures event. Click on it, and you’ll be redirected to a page displaying the event information and prompting you to buy tickets. Click on that, and you’ll be redirected to Ticketmaster (of course), where the general public on-sale is scheduled for Thursday, February 8, at 10 a.m. EST.

How Much Are Tickets For Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures Listening Event In New York?

According to a press release (as relayed by BrooklynVegan), ticket prices begin at $140.

