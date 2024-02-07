After several delays, it looks like Kanye West is finally dropping his Ty Dolla Sign collaboration album, Vultures this Friday (February 8) — maybe. But either way, it appears that Ye is having trouble booking venues. In a clip shared to social media, Ye expressed frustration after having supposedly been blackballed by the live music industry.

Ye asks for help to gain access to other arenas/stadiums to perform because the higher-ups refuse him to perform in most of the arenas pic.twitter.com/lJgy2TftYu — Donda Times (@dondatimes) February 7, 2024

“We just sold out the United Center in seven minutes and I just wanted to express to everybody out there to see if anybody can help with this,” Ye said in his Instagram Story. “It’s the only arena I had access to in the past year. And when I call, people say there’s no availables for me and you know why that is. If there’s anybody out there that can help with this, please do.”

As for “you know why that is,” Ye is likely referring to his various antisemitism controversies (or his various non-antisemitism controversies).

In following Stories, Ye shared that he reached out to rapper Freddie Gibbs for help. Shortly after, Gibbs informed Ye that several venues across the world are supposedly interested in booking him.

KANYE WEST IS PLANNING AN UPCOMING TOUR for 2024-25 👀 Tentative dates would be from June 2024 until February 2025 ▪️ Toronto

▪️ New York

▪️ Atlanta

▪️ Houston

▪️ Chicago

▪️ Los Angeles

▪️ Mexico City

▪️ Madrid

▪️ Cairo

▪️ London

▪️ Dubai

▪️ Nairobi

▪️ Lagos

▪️ Sydney

▪️… pic.twitter.com/TO0XXxq7rX — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) February 7, 2024

Gibbs shared a spreadsheet of venues that supposedly expressed interest in booking him. Venues in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City are evidently wanting to add him to their lineup. Internationally, it looks like venues in Cairo, Dubai, and London may book him soon as well. It appears that if Ye is to tour soon, the tour will kick off this June, and go until 2025.

You can see details of Ye’s and Gibbs’ chat above.