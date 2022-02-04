Spotify hasn’t gotten off to the best start in 2022. The platform is facing heavy criticism for how they’ve handled Joe Rogan and his spread of COVID-19 misinformation on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan’s actions grew to be too much for some including Neil Young who left Spotify with an ultimatum: remove Joe Rogan’s podcast or remove my music from the platform. So far, Spotify has sided with Rogan which left Young and other artists like India.Arie, Graham Nash, and more to pull their music from the streaming service. However, as users, what if you want to completely walk away from Spotify and delete the app?

How Do I Delete My Spotify Account?

The process behind deleting a Spotify account depends on if you’re using a free or premium account. The latter requires a phone call to Spotify customer service to have the account shut down. However, if you have a free Spotify account, your profile can be deleted through the platform’s site on a web browser. First, visit the Spotify account settings page and log in if necessary. Then, on the Accounts Setting page, click on the closing your account link to the right. Under the “Don’t have Premium?” tab, click on “closing your account.” Spotify will then ask you a set of confirmation questions like “Sure you need to close?” and “Is this the correct account?” before going on to the next steps. The platform will then remind you that your saved music, podcasts, and playlists as well as your followers will be lost. Additionally, you will be unable to use your username with a future account if you decide to create a new one.

Afterward, Spotify will send you an email to confirm that you want your account deleted. For a final time, click “Close your account,” and your Spotify profile will be deleted. Despite all these steps, Spotify will give you a seven-day grace period to reactivate the account through a link that will be sent via email.