Earlier this week, Uber appeared to tease a collaboration with Beyoncé, after they posted a video of a similar horse from her Cowboy Carter album cover on social media. Now, more details have been revealed about what was in store. “We’ve got some news,” they teased in an Instagram post.
In honor of Beyoncé’s early album single “16 Carriages,” Uber is offering fans the chance to get 16% off of their rides — in case anyone is heading out to hear the record at a party tonight.
Here’s what to know about getting the Uber deal.
How To Get The Uber Promo Code To Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Listening Parties
For those looking to get the Uber discount, fans can use the promo code “16CARRIAGES” for 16% off (only up to $16). This deal will only be available from 9 p.m. ET tonight (March 28) until 9 p.m. ET tomorrow (March 29).
This is also only available as a one-time use, so users will not be able to apply it for a round trip — only for a single ride to a listening party. The release also notes that the offer and terms can change, but people can find additional information about it in their Uber app.
Cowboy Carter is out 3/29 via Parkwood/Columbia. Find more information here.