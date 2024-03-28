Earlier this week, Uber appeared to tease a collaboration with Beyoncé, after they posted a video of a similar horse from her Cowboy Carter album cover on social media. Now, more details have been revealed about what was in store. “We’ve got some news,” they teased in an Instagram post.

In honor of Beyoncé’s early album single “16 Carriages,” Uber is offering fans the chance to get 16% off of their rides — in case anyone is heading out to hear the record at a party tonight.

Here’s what to know about getting the Uber deal.