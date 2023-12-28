Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest will be hosted this Sunday, December 31 from New York, and the special event has a studded lineup of performers that will be popping up throughout the night.
Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter, Cardi B, LL Cool J, Green Day, Ludacris, Janelle Monáe, Ellie Goulding, Doechii, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Paul Russell, Loud Luxury, Two Friends and Bebe Rexha, Reneé Rapp and Coco Jones, Aqua, Post Malone, NewJeans, and Ivy Queen are the acts currently set to join the celebration.
Here’s what to know about how to watch it.
How To Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2024
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest is set to air on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET. The event is set to last until 2 a.m. ET. For those without cable, there are a few live TV streams out there. DirecTV is offering a five-day free trial through Rolling Stone, for those who want to watch on a laptop or different device. (Just be sure to cancel after, if you so choose.)
If you do want a permanent membership, that is also an option. Hulu offers a live TV package for about $77 a month, along with a few other streaming sites out there.
