The lineup for the 2023 New Year’s Rockin’ Eve got a few new significant additions, as Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter, Tyla, and Jelly Roll will be joining the party and the already star-studded slate of performers.

As for what songs to expect, Megan is treating the crowd to a special performance, which could possibly be a selection of new music. Carpenter is planning to mashup her two singles, “Nonsense” and “Feather.”

Tyla will play her breakthrough hit, “Water,” along with her new song, “Truth Or Dare.” Finally, Jelly Roll will be performing a medley alongside special guest Jessie Murph.

Other previously-announced artists that will be performing on the holiday special include Green Day, Ludacris, Janelle Monáe, Post Malone, NewJeans, Ellie Goulding, Doechii, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Paul Russell, Loud Luxury, Two Friends and Bebe Rexha, Reneé Rapp and Coco Jones, and many, many more.

While the event will be held live in New York, some of the artists will be joining in from around the globe for their performances. For example, Post Malone is participating in Vegas, and NewJeans will be in South Korea.

Viewers can tune in to watch their favorite artists starting at 8 p.m. ET on December 31 on ABC.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.