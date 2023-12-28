The countdown for the new year is on. Whether or not you have plans for the strike of midnight, the annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest will be broadcasting on the ABC network. Last year, there was a bevel of programming options (including Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve special ) for you to tap into, but so far, the entertainment staple stands alone.

Who is performing at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest for 2024?

So far, the confirmed performers include Janelle Monáe, Green Day, Ellie Goulding, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Aqua, Doechii, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, and Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones.

Of course, Ryan Seacrest will serve as the host, marking his 19th year doing so. Rita Ora and Jeannie Mai will step in for Ciara as the featured co-host, as the singer is currently very pregnant. Dayanara Torres will hold things down during the broadcast in Puerto Rico for the Spanish language countdown. For the first time since 2017, the show will not feature a central time zone countdown from New Orleans.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest is scheduled to air on Sunday, December 31, on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Find more information here.

Update: On December 21, it was announced that Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, and Tyla were added to the lineup. Tyla is set to perform “Truth Or Dare” and “Water,” Carpenter will bust out “Nonsense” and “Feather,” Jelly Roll will be joined by Jessie Murph for a medley, and it’s not currently clear what songs Megan will perform.

Currently, the lineup is set to feature Green Day, Ludacris, Janelle Monáe, Ellie Goulding, Doechii, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Paul Russell, Loud Luxury, Two Friends and Bebe Rexha, Reneé Rapp and Coco Jones, Aqua, Post Malone, NewJeans, and Ivy Queen.

Update: On December 27, Cardi B and LL Cool J were added to the lineup. Cardi will be performing from Miami while LL will take the stage in Times Square.

