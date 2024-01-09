How To Watch Doja Cat’s ‘Scarlet Tour’ For Free

About a month ago, Doja Cat completed her sold-out Scarlet tour, which Uproxx reviewed as show “not just for [the fans] and not just for Doja Cat, but also for Amala, the girl who loved music so much she made it her life against all odds.”

If you missed out on your chance to see the Scarlet tour live, have no fear. Later this month, you’ll get the chance to experience it for yourself from the comfort of your own home. Best of all, it’ll be for free — as long as you have a Meta Quest headset.

The immersive experience will go live on Saturday, January 20 at 5pm PT, in Meta Quest’s Music Valley and run for the next month. The set was recorded during her concert in Detroit, capturing all the best moments, from her Matrix-inspired robot to a giant eyeball.

In the press release, Doja said, “Bringing The Scarlet Tour to life was an amazing experience for me. Taking it from an idea to real life and sharing that with my fans at arenas was surreal and rewarding. To now be able to share the live show through VR with Meta and The Diamond Bros for Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR is a perfect way for fans who did not get to come to a show to feel like they did. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have created.”

You can see a trailer for the tour event above.