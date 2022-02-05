Music

Huey Briss Is In Tip-Top Shape On His New Singles, ‘Losing My Faith’ And ‘Thoughts N Actions’

Last spring, Long Beach’s Huey Briss dropped his sophomore album Grace Park Legend. The project delivered 12 songs and appearances from Seafood Sam, Rueben Vincent, and A. Lynn. It was a strong body of work that stood out among the hip-hop releases that year as it later appeared on Uproxx’s Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2021 list. Six months later, Briss returned with its deluxe version that supplied five additional songs to the album with appearances from G Perico, Buddy, Kent Jamz, Lord Apex, Josef Lamercier, and Nikobeats.

Now, four months after that deluxe reissue arrived, Huey Briss is back in action with a pair of new singles, “Losing My Faith” and “Thoughts N Actions,” as his first offering of 2022. Both tracks do a great job of showing his sharp lyricism while proving that he’s in tip-top shape for the new year. Along with the new tracks, Briss also offers a video for “Losing My Faith.” It arrives as a black and white visual that follows him as he journeys through a city and smokes a blunt while laying precision-cut raps.

In addition to releasing Grace Park Legend last year, Briss also deliver a gritty performance of the album’s title track for UPROXX Sessions.

You listen to both “Losing My Faith” and “Thoughts N Actions” in the videos above.

