The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Cordae, Moneybagg Yo, and more. Friday saw the releases of Rich The Kid’s “Richard Millie Patek,” an acoustic remix of Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper’s “Shelter,” a new Young Dolph song (“Plenty Cake” with Rick Ross), and Earl Sweatshirt reuniting with Alchemist for “Nobles,” along with the releases listed below. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending April 23, 2021.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Cordae — Just Until… Knowing that his fans have been (im-)patiently waiting for a follow-up to his acclaimed 2019 debut The Lost Boy, Cordae put together this collection of four new songs, which includes cameos from Q-Tip and Young Thug.

DijahSB — Head Above The Waters Canadian rising star DijahSB offers up a smooth, soulful eight-song compilation of vulnerable and witty observations on life, love, and surviving “these trying times.” Huey Briss — Grace Park Legend Thank Vince Staples for bringing this under-the-radar release from fellow Long Beach native Huey Briss to my attention. For my money, Briss dropped the best release of the week, with cold-eyed, documentary-style tracks that ooze authenticity with every detail-packed bar.

Lil Yachty — Michigan Boy Boat The Atlanta pop culture connoisseur has been teasing his ambassadorial mission to the wilds of Michigan for some time and the end result does not disappoint. Here’s where you can encounter the next generation of Wolverine State stars. Lord Apex — Smoke Sessions 3 Across the pond, Lord Apex has been building a buzz with a biting array of witticisms. On this project, he makes one of his first forays to our shores to tap collaborators like Smoke DZA and Wiki.

Moneybagg Yo– A Gangsta’s Pain The Memphis veteran maintains the momentum he built in 2020 with Time Served and Code Red with Blac Youngsta, expanding his palette at the same time with features from atypical work partners like Jhene Aiko and Kaash Paige, as well as Chicago’s Lil Durk and Polo G. Snoop Dogg — From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites It’s Snoop. I shouldn’t have to sell you on this (just in case, though: Devin The Dude, Larry June, and Mozzy all pop up here, and the 36-minute runtime is a light lift).

Topaz Jones — Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Mama Hands down one of hip-hop’s most creative and underrated independent artists, the New Jersey-based Topaz returns after nearly five years with a concise, yet expansive statement, accompanied by a magnificent short film. WacoTron — Smoking Texas 808 Mafia-affiliated and dedicated to the art of rhyming as much as he is to making undeniable bangers, Texas native WacoTron wears his allegiance to his hometown on his sleeve — it’s right there in his name!

Singles/Videos Curtis Roach — “Stressed Out” Relatable. The Detroit native reels off the struggles that keep his nerves frayed and 90 percent of us will feel extremely seen upon pressing play.

Fivio Foreign — “Unruly” Despite getting arrested this week for carrying a defaced firearm, Fivio struts with every ounce of the swagger we’ve come to expect on a surprisingly jaunty fusion of jazz and drill. Funkmaster Flex — “You Know” Feat. CJ Funk Flex previously recruited the recently released Rowdy Rebel for a new song, and now, he gives CJ yet another opportunity to puff his chest out — and lend Flex a little more credence with younger listeners.

Lil Gotit — “Burnt N Turnt” Feat. Nav Lil Keed’s little brother links up with Nav for an eerie clip attached to a hypnotic but mellow trap banger. Lil Zay Osama — “We’ll Be Straight” Feat. G Herbo Coming from his debut project Trench Baby, “We’ll Be Straight” showcases Lil Zay’s wounded scene-setting and coolly melodic flow. Pap Chanel — “Pap World” Dropping the follow-up to her Future-featuring Pretty And Paid EP, Pap Chanel finds an innovative presentation that sets her apart from her peers.