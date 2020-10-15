Yesterday, Ice Cube was on the receiving end of some backlash after it was revealed that he helped the Trump administration work on its Black outreach program, The Platinum Plan. He shared some responses to the backlash yesterday, and since then, he has spoken more on the topic.

One fan tweeted at the rapper last night, “My Hip-Hop HERO @icecube is working with the Darkside. I haven’t felt this low since Kobe passed. HEARTBREAKING. Cube, I’m not sure you understand how much we value your voice. And when we see you ‘jumping the shark,’ it KILLS us. Especially in 2020.” He replied, “Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan.”

He continued on the same thread this morning, tweeting, “Black progress is a bipartisan issue. When we created the Contract With Black America we excepted to talk to both sides of the isle. Talking truth to power is part of the process.” In response to a Washington Post tweet that reads, “Ice Cube once rapped about arresting Trump. Now he’s advising the president on policy plans,” Ice Cube wrote, “I will advise anybody on the planet who has the power to help Black Americans close the enormous wealth gap.”

Another Twitter user shared a screenshot of a 2016 tweet in which Ice Cube wrote, “I will never endorse a mothaf*cka like Donald Trump! EVER!!!” Ice Cube replied simply, “I haven’t endorsed anybody.”

