Ice Cube Reportedly Worked With The Trump Administration On Its ‘Platinum Plan’ And Fans Are Livid

Hip-hop fans are in an uproar on Twitter after a tweet from a high-ranking Trump advisor thanking Ice Cube for helping the Trump administration craft its Black outreach program, The Platinum Plan, went viral. On Tuesday, Katrina Pierson, a Tea Party activist and consultant for the Trump administration, tweeted, “Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan. Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading!”

Thanks to the near-endless deluge of bad news that seems to constantly flood all our timelines, the tweet went unnoticed until suddenly going viral earlier this afternoon. Once it did, Ice Cube’s name trended due to fans expressing their dismay at his perceived betrayal after spending over three decades as a symbol of rebellion against the system due to tracks like “F*ck The Police,” “Good Cop Bad Cop,” “Arrest The President,” and albums such as Amerikkka’s Most Wanted.

In a video posted on Sunday, Cube pre-emptively accepted their shock and disdain for the move, pointing out that he believes that no US president has ever helped Black Americans. He says that he met with representatives from both parties and felt that the Democratic Party didn’t seem to be as accepting of his suggestions as Trump’s administration. “Everybody can be mad at me, pissed off at me, but hey, y’all know what it is,” Cube shrugged. He noted that the Platinum Plan apparently includes a $500 billion commitment toward causes like new jobs for Black communities, higher “policing standards,” and access to better education.

However, that did little to curtail the reactions from fans feeling jilted by the controversial rap icon, who was also chided earlier this year for sharing anti-Semitic memes. Cube previously derided Kanye West for his support of Donald Trump, something many were quick to point out, as well as the seeming about-face he made by seeking to work with the administration himself.

Watch Ice Cube’s video explaining his political position above.

