Move over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: You two aren’t the only celebrities who love Dunkin. Rapper Ice Spice and the company have announced an curated collaboration that will hit stores nationwide this fall. The culinary link-up is set to take over locations on Wednesday, September 13.

Last November, after becoming a fixture in rap, Ice Spice took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask supporters to vote for their fan name. Of the three options presented, Munchkins, tied back to her first viral hit, “Munch (Feelin’ U),” won in a landslide. So, her partnership with Dunkin, seemingly centered around the bite-size item, is apropos.

To announce the joint venture, Ice Spice went on X to share the promotional image of a Dunkin’ munchkin sporting her signature iced-out diamond necklace with the caption, “America runs on MUNCHKINS.”

america runs on MUNCHKINS pic.twitter.com/FQRpmRuz0s — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) September 10, 2023

The company’s Instagram post shared a bit more insight into their collaboration, writing, “Putting the ice in pumpkin spice.” Based on both posts, the collaboration could incorporate more than one of the restaurant’s beloved offerings.

In a post uploaded to his Instagram, Dunkin will roll out an Ice Spice Munkins Drink that blends their frozen coffee with a pumpkin munchkin donut hole treat while infusing caramel drizzle, then topped with whipped cream.

As followers cheered in excitement in the comment section, a representative via Dunkin’s official profile chimed in to shut down the rumor. “Couldn’t be us,” wrote the rep.

It looks like Ice Spice’s super fans and avid Dunkin’ lovers will have to wait for more information to be released.