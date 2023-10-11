It looks like it’s about to be a big weekend for Ice Spice. On Saturday (October 14), she will kick off season 49 of Saturday Night Live as the musical guest. But before then, we will finally get some new music from the New York rapper. Last night, she took to Twitter to announce a new single, “Pretty Girl.”

Featured on “Pretty Girl” is afro-fusion hitmaker Rema, whose single “Calm Down,” and its accompanying remix with Selena Gomez, has shown to be a success in the realm of pop.

pretty girl ft rema this friday 🩵 pic.twitter.com/JRogBxZhhg — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) October 11, 2023

Earlier this year, Ice teamed up with Taylor Swift for a remix of “Karma” from Swift’s 10th studio album Midnights. She also worked with Nicki Minaj for their “Barbie World” collaboration from Barbie, as well as a remix to “Princess Diana” from Ice’s debut EP, Like…?.

Back in September, she partnered with Dunkin’ to create a sweet concoction called the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink — an iced coffee latte beverage blended with Dunkin’s Munchkin doughnut holes.

As the past year has been monumental for Ice, she revealed to Variety that she has no place to slow down anytime soon.

“The truth is, I’m everywhere,” Ice said. “I’m constantly moving, I’m always moving because people are starting to notice me a lot, and things get weird and creepy really quickly. But I mostly be staying in hotel rooms; that’s really where I live.”