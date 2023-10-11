Ice Spice 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival
Getty Image
Music

Ice Spice And Rema Are Teaming Up For Their New Single ‘Pretty Girl’ And It’s Dropping Soon

It looks like it’s about to be a big weekend for Ice Spice. On Saturday (October 14), she will kick off season 49 of Saturday Night Live as the musical guest. But before then, we will finally get some new music from the New York rapper. Last night, she took to Twitter to announce a new single, “Pretty Girl.”

Featured on “Pretty Girl” is afro-fusion hitmaker Rema, whose single “Calm Down,” and its accompanying remix with Selena Gomez, has shown to be a success in the realm of pop.

Earlier this year, Ice teamed up with Taylor Swift for a remix of “Karma” from Swift’s 10th studio album Midnights. She also worked with Nicki Minaj for their “Barbie World” collaboration from Barbie, as well as a remix to “Princess Diana” from Ice’s debut EP, Like…?.

Back in September, she partnered with Dunkin’ to create a sweet concoction called the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink — an iced coffee latte beverage blended with Dunkin’s Munchkin doughnut holes.

As the past year has been monumental for Ice, she revealed to Variety that she has no place to slow down anytime soon.

“The truth is, I’m everywhere,” Ice said. “I’m constantly moving, I’m always moving because people are starting to notice me a lot, and things get weird and creepy really quickly. But I mostly be staying in hotel rooms; that’s really where I live.”

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×