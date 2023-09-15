This past weekend’s 2023 MTV VMAs were full of surprises, like Madonna’s 34-year-old commercial and supposed beef between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake (which was quickly debunked). The most surprising element of the evening for Ice Spice appears to be herself, as she was shocked about how her body looked in a photo she saw.

Recently, Ice Spice shared a photo of herself and Taylor Swift hugging at the VMAs, and in the picture, both artists are shown from the side. Ice Spice was apparently surprised to see how her profile looked as she tweeted, “damn i aint kno i was that thick hold on.” The post has proven to be popular, as it’s been seen over 35 million times on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Ice Spice had a good night at the VMAs. She won the Best New Artist award and had three other nominations: Push Performance Of The Year for “Princess Diana” and two nods in Song Of The Summer, for her and Nicki Minaj’s Barbie movie song “Barbie World” and her and Swift’s “Karma.” Her and Ben Affleck’s new Dunkin’ commercial also debuted during the broadcast.

